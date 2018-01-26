Fides Cordero-Tan is chosen over 5 other topnotch lawyers considered for the UP Law deanship

Published 1:22 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lawyer Fides Cordero-Tan is the new dean of the University of the Philippine (UP) College of Law.

Tan’s appointment was confirmed to Rappler by UP vice president for public affairs Jose Dalisay Jr on Friday, January 26.

“Yes, I can confirm, although an official announcement is still forthcoming as the BOR (Board of Regents) is still in session,” said Dalisay in a text message.

Tan is currently a lecturer on evidence at the UP College of Law. She is also a consultant at the Tan Concepcion and Que Law Firm, where she handles litigation, tax, corporate and special projects, and property law.

She was the president of the UP Women Lawyers’ Circle from 2010 to 2012.

Tan obtained her degree in foreign service, cum laude, from UP in 1978. She later pursued her bachelor of laws at the UP College of Law, where she graduated cum laude in 1982.

Tan ranked 22 in the 1982 Bar examinations

She was chosen over 5 other candidates for the UP Law deanship, including Supreme Court Spokesperson Theodore Te, Education Undersecretary Alberto Muyot, former Ateneo School of Government dean Antonio La Viña, and UP law professor Elizabeth Aguiling-Pangalangan. – Rappler.com