The Department of Transportation has recorded 25 glitches and other service interruptions on the EDSA line since 2018 started

Published 4:04 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) temporarily limited its southbound operations early afternoon Friday, January 26, after a train emitted fire between the Kamuning and Cubao stations.

Passengers of the affected train were offloaded, while the other trains continued operations only from Shaw Boulevard to Taft Avenue.

Here are videos of the incident:

JUST IN. Provisional service implemented from MRT Shaw Boulevard station to Taft. https://t.co/pDc4McqT56 (video via @tamomond) pic.twitter.com/dX476byHZ9 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 26, 2018 MRT passengers forced to walk between Kamuning and Cubao stations. https://t.co/pDc4McqT56 (Video via @iamludo) pic.twitter.com/iQRt852ycZ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 26, 2018

Normal operations resumed at 2:46 pm.

The Department of Transportation has recorded 25 glitches and other service interruptions on the EDSA line since 2018 started.

A couple of months ago, in November 2017, MRT passengers were also offloaded after smoke emanated from one of the coaches. It also happened in the Cubao-Kamuning area.

Before that, in September, MRT operations stopped after a seat caught fire in the Santolan station area. – Rappler.com