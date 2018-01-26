After studying traffic volume in the province for one and a half years, and doing a dry run for a month, Cavite will implement a scheme similar to Metro Manila's

Published 7:50 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Cavite provincial government will fully enforce its number coding traffic scheme starting Monday, February 5, after a month of dry run.

Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the Unified Vehicular Reduction System (UVRS) should help ease traffic and save commuters' time spent on the road.

"We studied it for one and half years and saw that volume reduction will save travel time. I'm aiming at 15 to 19 kilometers per hour average speed. Discipline and efficiency are the key, and sacrifices are necessary," Remulla told Rappler on Friday, January 26.

Starting February 5, the number coding scheme will be implemented from 7 to10 am, and from 3 to 7 pm along the following roads:

Aguinaldo Highway (from Bacor to Dasmariñas-Silang boundary)

Molino-Salawag-Paliparan Road (from Zapote, Bacoor to Paliparan, Dasmariñas)

Molino Boulevard (Aguinaldo Highway to Molino-Salawag-Paliparan Road)

Governor's Drive (from Carmona to Trece Martires City-Tanza boundary)

Similar to the scheme adopted in Metro Manila, Cavite will not allow vehicles on particular days based on the ending digits of their plate numbers:

Monday: 1 and 2

Tuesday: 3 and 4

Wednesday: 5 and 6

Thursday: 7 and 8

Friday: 9 and 0

Vehicles covered by the number coding system are private cars, vans, and trucks.

Meanwhile, public utility vehicles, school buses, motorcycles, emergency and government vehicles, and vehicles with Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) registration stickers are exempted from the coding system.

The provincial government will also implement a coding window from 10:01 am to 2:59 pm.

The scheme's dry run started on January 9. Those apprehended during the dry run are issued warning tickets.

Come February 5, violators will be imposed a fine of P300. – Rappler.com