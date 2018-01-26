Rappler talks to newly appointed Dangerous Drugs Board chief Catalino Cuy

Published 6:24 PM, January 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Chairman Catalino Cuy on crafting the policy for the Philippine drug war.

The former Officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Cuy was appointed to head the policymaking body at a time when the Philippine National Police (PNP) — the campaign's muscle and facade — reels back into the campaign.

He replaces Dionisio Santiago, who was asked to resign by President Rodrigo Duterte for criticizing the mega drug rehabilitation centers donated by China.

A former two-star police general, Cuy says the war on drugs shouldn't just be limited to the PNP, but should extend to other national government agencies, local government units, up to the Filipino family. Watch his interview with Rappler. – Rappler.com