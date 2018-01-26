The President is wary the Moro people will take up arms again if Congress does not approve the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), a piece of a legislative proposal that would expand the existing Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Published 1:43 AM, January 27, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to the Moro people to give government time to sort out legal challenges that hurdle the expansion of the Bangsamoro region.

“I’m pleading to the Moro people to give government a chance to work out something,” Duterte told reporters early Saturday morning, January 27 at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City.

The President has been wary that the Moro people would take up arms again if Congress does not approve the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), a piece of a legislative proposal that would expand the existing Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Thus, earlier this month, he said that if Congress fails to pass the BBL, he would be ready to issue an executive order.

During the press conference, he said: “This is my take. Either we figure out new regions, if I can do it administratively without violating any provision in the Constitution.”

Duterte has urged Congress to fast-track the BBL, noting that the Moro people have become impatient.

“Let us show the Moro that we are trying our best. That those Constitutional provisions that will be violated can be corrected if there is a federal setup coming,” he added. – Rappler.com