Published 3:20 PM, January 27, 2018
Updated 3:20 PM, January 27, 2018
PERU VISIT. Pope Francis, wearing typical Peruvian cap (uchu), greets a boy in Plaza de Armas square in Buenos Aires neighborhood in Trujillo, Peru, on January 20, 2018. Photo by Osservatore Romano/AFP
NATIONAL STRIKE. Salvador Nasralla, a supporter of the presidential candidate for the Honduran Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship for the past election, lies on the street in front of police officers during a demonstration against the contested re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa on January 21, 2018. Photo by Orlando Sierra/AFP
SINULOG. Pilgrims flock the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City on January 21, 2018, to pay homage to the image of the Holy Child Jesus. Photo by Mars G. Alison/Rappler
GALA EXHIBIT. Italy's Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek perform during the Gala Exhibition at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow on January 21, 2018. Photo by Yuri Kadobnov/AFP
DANCE. A flock of starlings perform their traditional dance before landing to sleep near the southern Israeli city of Rahat, in the Negev desert, on January 22, 2018. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP
SHUTDOWN ENDS. Members of the House of Representatives leave after a vote on Capitol Hill after the House and Senate moved to end a government shutdown, on January 22, 2018, in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
GASSED. A Syrian girl holds an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a makeshift hospital following a reported gas attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma near the outskirts of the capital Damascus on January 22, 2018. Photo by Hasan Mohamed
DEADLY EXPLOSION. Libyans check the aftermath of a double car bomb attack in Benghazi that killed at least 34 people on January 23, 2018. Photo by Abdullah Doma/AFP
LAVA CHOKE. The Mayon volcano as seen in Legazpi, Albay, on January 24, 2018, continues to spew ash and lava fountains. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
JAWS. Fishermen find a dead 17-foot-long Great White Shark on January 24, 2018, raising fear among residents of Dipaculao, Aurora. Photo by Eddie Rebueno/Facebook
PROTEST BALOONS. A woman walks past inflatable dolls depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a prison uniform in Porto Alegre, in the state of Rio de Grande do Sul, Brazil, on January 24, 2018. Photo by Carl De Souza/AFP
AUSSIE OPEN. Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a return against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles semi-finals match on Day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2018. Photo by Greg Wood/AFP
DERAILED. Italian policemen work on the site of a train derailment that killed at least 3 people on January 25, 2018, in Pioltello, near Milan. Photo by Piero Cruciatti/AFP
SMOKING TRAIN. Firefighters hose down an MRT train after it emitted fire between the Kamuning and Cubao stations on January 26, 2018. Screengrab from @iamludo/Twitter
– Rappler.com