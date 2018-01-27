A poster at the Aparri van terminal notifies commuters that starting January 26, van operators will start charging P204, or more than double the current fare of P100 for a trip to Tuguegarao City

Published 10:25 PM, January 27, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Public utility vans (PUVs) have begun charging higher fares in Cagayan Valley after the Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board (LTFRB) approved the new fares.

The LTFRB said in a certification issued on Wednesday, January 24, that the approved fare from Tuguegarao City to Claveria is P360 for regular commuters and P288 for students and senior citizens – from the previous fare of P216.

A poster at the Aparri van terminal notified commuters that starting Friday, January 26, van operators would charge them P204, or more than double the current fare of P100, for the Tuguegarao City to Aparri route.

Several van drivers explained they had been charging below the approved fare matrix since last year, but were now forced to implement the new fares due to higher oil prices after the imposition of new taxes on fuel under the tax reform law.

Commuters took to social media to express their dismay. Jundel Cabanela, a resident of Gonzaga town in Cagayan, questioned the high increase, and asked the LTFRB if the increase was "fair."

From P150, the fare from Tuguegarao to Gonzaga was now at P248.

"My sentiment also goes to the Cagayanos who are very very frustrated of the sudden increase of fare to utility vans. Is it a fair increase? Parang sumobra naman po yata, LTFRB," Cabanela said in a Facebook post. – Rappler.com