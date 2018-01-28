'The Tokhang team shall be joined by...at least one representative from PNP [Human Rights Affairs Office] or any Human Rights Advocate,' one of the new Oplan Tokhang provisions reads

Published 9:02 AM, January 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now requiring that a human rights officer or advocate join their controversial Oplan Tokhang operations.

The PNP set this in their new Oplan Tokhang guidelines, requiring that there be teams of select people to conduct the literal knock-and-plead operations. It was signed by PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Tuesday, January 23,

"The Tokhang team shall be joined by at least one representative from any concerned ADAC (anti-drug abuse council), at least one representative from PNP HRAO (Human Rights Affairs Office) or any Human Rights Advocate," one of the new provisions read.

The PNP Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) is the PNP department composed of cops tasked to ensure that the PNP upholds human rights through policies, information campaigns, and partnerships with non-government organizations.

The PNP memo did not specify who qualifies as a "Human Rights Advocate," but many who are associated with human rights groups, both in the Philippines and abroad, have been known to be fierce critics of the PNP's war on drugs, especially on Oplan Tokhang. (READ: Drug war in 2017: The year of deaths and denials)

The project has been criticized repeatedly for supposedly letting the police get away with going rogue then killing drug suspects they were just supposed to plead with.

In these fatal cases, police have said that they were only forced to kill, as drug suspects have supposedly responded to their visits with violence.

Aside from human rights agents, the PNP also required that Tokhang teams have either a representative from the church/religious sector or a prominent member of the community. Media personnel "may be invited" to cover the visitation. – Rappler.com