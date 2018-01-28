'Only qualified and licensed librarians' are qualified to be employed as librarians in government libraries, something Cesar Gilbert Adriano, appointed head of the National Library, lacks, a complaint alleges

Published 12:25 PM, January 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has been asked to probe the appointment of Cesar Gilbert Adriano as the head of the National Library of the Philippines, despite not being a licensed librarian.

Vernon Totanes, the director of the Ateneo de Manila University's Rizal Library, filed the complaint on January 19, asking for a probe into the appointment of Adriano as national librarian.

Adriano was appointed Director IV of the National Library by President Rodrigo Duterte last March 2017.

Totanes cited Republic Act 9246, or the Philippine Librarianship Act of 2003, which states that “Only qualified and licensed librarians shall be employed as librarians in all government libraries."

A "non-librarian" heading the national library, Totanes said in his complaint, sets a dangerous precedent for all government offices and private institutions. (Read the requirements for the position here.)

"I am not interested in the post; my interest lies in safeguarding and defending our noble profession, with the same zeal and in the same spirit that the Philippines recognized it," Totanes said in his closing statements.

With the position being a high-level national post, it can only be filled by a person appointed by the President himself.

The Philippines Librarians Association, Inc (PLAI), initially reluctant to flag the appointment, called for adherence to the law after Totanes filed his complaint.

"We firmly believe that adherence to the law should take precedence and should be exercised consistently at all times," the group said in a statement on Wednesday, January 24.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said they will conduct a probe on the matter, the Philippine Star reported.

Other appointees too

Aside from probing the case of Adriano, Totanes asked the Ombudsman to request the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to probe other appointees of President Duterte.

Totanes said in his complaint said, that it was "for the purpose of '[determining] the causes of inefficiency, red tape, mismanagement, fraud, and corruption in the Government and make recommendations for their elimination and the observance of high standards of ethics and efficiency.'”

He requested that the Ombudsman ask the CSC "to carefully scrutinize all appointees of President Duterte vis-à-vis the relevant/related qualifications required by law."

He said these pieces of information need to be made available to the public, true to the promise of the President that he will uphold transparency in the government.

Totanes also asked the Ombudsman to call on the Commission on Audit "to undertake a special audit to determine the effectiveness of the appointees (and their value added) in the discharge of their functions." – Rappler.com