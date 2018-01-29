The PNP chief makes this claim even as at least one police station – in Bogo City, Cebu – reportedly brought their city to drug-free status without any deaths

Published 11:58 AM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said he cannot promise a "bloodless" war on drugs, as thousands of cops return to Oplan Tokhang on Monday, January 29.

Dela Rosa explained that cops need to defend themselves from drug suspects who fight back.

"We also have to protect ourselves," Dela Rosa told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino. "That's why I cannot give you 100% or a foolproof anti-drug campaign that will be bloodless."

Dela Rosa also said that if anyone can present a police officer waging a bloodless drug war, he is willing to step down before his retirement in April.

"That's baloney, that's impossible," the top cop said.

There is at least one police station, however, that has reportedly brought their city to drug-free status without any deaths: the Bogo City Police Station, headed by Superintendent Byron Allatog. (READ: In Cebu, cops turn to CHR, 'Project Pokemon' to keep drug war abuse-free)

Still, Dela Rosa said the PNP added new drug war guidelines to reduce the possibility of abuse.

The new guidelines, the top cop emphasized, instruct cops on how to properly implement the controversial Oplan Tokhang. (READ: How the 'new' Oplan Tokhang should be done)

"For us, we are giving you the assurance that what we are doing is to lessen the anti-drug campaign. Because we are not dealing, remember, with people in their right minds," Dela Rosa said. – Rappler.com