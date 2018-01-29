Reyes is sentenced to 6-8 years in prison

Published 12:20 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes, and has ordered the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him.

The court’s 3rd Division first granted the prosecution’s motion to revoke Reyes’ bail, also ordering his arrest on January 17. On January 25, the court promulgated its decision that denied Reyes’ appeal and upheld his conviction. Both decisions were released to media on Monday, January 29.

“Accused Reyes failed to show any cogent reason to reverse or modify the Decision dated August 29, 2017, finding him guilty of violation of Section 3(e), R.A No. 3019,” said the decision penned by Associate Justice Sarah Jane Fernandez, with concurrences from Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez.

By upholding the conviction, Reyes is sentenced to 6-8 years in prison.

"We will file motion for reconsideration of order revoking bail. We will also bring his conviction to the Supreme Court," said his lawyer Demetrio Custodio.

Reyes was convicted of graft in August 2017 over the anomalous issuance of a mining permit in Puerto Princesa, but the 3rd Division allowed him temporary liberty on bail while they were appealing the conviction.

He enjoyed almost a month of freedom after the Court of Appeals ordered his release from prison early January in connection with the murder of environmentalist and broadcaster Gerry Ortega.

Ombudsman prosecutors had requested to cancel the bail citing his being flight risk. Reyes hid from authorities for 3 years before being arrested in Thailand in 2015 for the murder charge.

He had also been arraigned for a different set of 36 counts of graft over the Malampaya fund scam. – Rappler.com