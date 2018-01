Here's a full copy of the verified explanation that Rappler gave the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 29, 2017

Published 10:47 AM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Around 4 and a half months before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to revoke the certificates of incorporation of Rappler Inc and its parent company Rappler Holdings Corporation, a verified explanation was submitted in response to the Commission's show cause order.

Below is a copy of the verified explanation submitted on August 29, 2017.

