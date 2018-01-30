PCOO Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy tells senators it's just her opinion, but she is told public officials like her are expected to be more responsible with their speech

Published 4:20 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A claim by Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Undersecretary for New Media Lorraine Badoy that Vice President Leni Robredo is a purveyor of fake news sparked a debate during the Senate hearing on disinformation on Tuesday, January 30.

"In fact, the Vice President is one of the primary purveyors of fake news. The President is maybe an even bigger victim that she is," Badoy said during the hearing.

Badoy protested how Robredo allegedly painted a gloomy picture of the country to the international community.

But is it official government line to accuse Robredo as purveyor of fake news? It is not, Badoy said.

"It's my personal opinion," Badoy acknowledged after she was confronted by other resource speakers to clarify her statement.

Badoy made the claim against Robredo as she protested the direction of the Senate hearing, which at the time was focused on the responsibility of the PCOO in making sure that government employees are bound by ethical standards when they post online.

"I've been bothered by the tone and direction of this talk right now. Just to make it very clear, all these misinformation do not come exlusively from the Duterte camp. Neither do they come from officals that are identified with the government," Badoy said.

It was blogger Tonyo Cruz that demanded Badoy to clarify if her allegation against Robredo is official government line.

Cruz was supported by Interaksyon editor Roby Alampay, who said the question "brings us to the crux of why we are here." Alampay said it's "untenable" to have public officials who invoke private positions when they post online.

"There is no such thing as private equity here. Anything you say will be attributed not just to you or your office, but to the government," Alampay said.

Earlier in the hearing, the Senate hearing discussed if Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson should resign from her government post if she wants to keep her private blog.

Poe acknowledged that political camps have been responsible for spreaking fake news, but she highlighted the bigger responsiblity on the part of the government.

"Public officials, by the nature of their functions, should expect public scrutiny the moment they step into office," Poe said. – Rappler.com