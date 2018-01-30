The divers, reported missing in the seas off Apo Island, Negros Oriental, are found by a passing vessel whose sailors heard their cries for help

Published 9:15 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two scuba divers survived at sea for 8 hours before being rescued by a passing vessel off Negros Island on Monday, January 29.

The divers, Canadian Matthew Lantrance and Indian national Sway Rawla, fought cold wind and the sea, keeping afloat for hours until they were found by the M/V Fortune Gold.

The divers were reported missing on Monday in the seas off Apo Island. They originally went for a diving expedition at 1 pm.

Other divers from Dumaguete reported the two as missing, leading the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) station in Negros Oriental to send personnel for search and rescue operations.

Captain Armand Balilo, spokesperson of the PCG, said cargo vessel M/V Fortune Gold luckily heard the two shouting for help, and eventually spotted them.

The two received medical attention upon arriving at the PCG station in Dumaguete. – Rappler.com