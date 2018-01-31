This comes as President Rodrigo Duterte leads the groundbreaking of a new military camp in Marawi City

Published 12:07 PM, January 31, 2018

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, January 30, said that the government will compensate residents who will be uprooted out of the military reservation lands, as he ordered a comprehensive inventory of land in the city.

Duterte made the announcement during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new military camp in Barangay Kapantaran, which will be completed and functional in less than two years.

Part of Marawi City is a military reservation area, even as the indigenous Maranao occupied and built their homes inside the reservation land.

In 1953, proclamation number 453, dated December 23, 1953, established the Camp Keithley Military Reservation signed by then President Elpidio Quirino.

The military reservation covers roughly 4,000 hectares of land, which was established by the Americans.

This land area covers roughly bulk of Marawi City, portions of the towns of Marantao, Piagapo and Saguiaran in Lanao del Sur.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the President ordered an inventory of land in the city to determine which are alienable and disposable lands and how much the military needs.

Duterte said that the government will compensate residents whose lands and homes will be covered by the land the military needs.

In Barangay Kapantaran, the army’s 54th Engineering brigade will start the construction of the new army camp.

The old Marawi City Hall will be converted into a new military headquarters building.

The new camp is located on top of a hill and will protect civilians against security threats.

This will be Marawi city’s 2nd military camp. The other one is Camp Ranao, which is the headquarters of the army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade. – Rappler.com