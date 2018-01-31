G-Joyce Enterprises and Zainar General Merchandise are charged separately with importing prohibited used clothing and rags with a value of over P4 million

Published 8:04 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) legal unit filed charges of smuggling against two Davao-based companies on Wednesday, January 31 under its Batas or Bureau's Action Team Against Smugglers program.

G-Joyce Enterprises and Zainar General Merchandise were charged separately with importing prohibited used clothing and rags with a value of over P4 million.

Charged with violations of of sections of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the Revised Penal Code, and the Republic Act 4653 were:

Griechelle Joyce Ballon Basio, owner of G-Joyce Enterprises

Berkis Nuh Abdu, Zainar's owner

Remar Ferniz Mansari, customs broker

Asniel Mocaram Diamad, customs broker

"Two counts of smuggling charges were filed against Zainar while one against G-Joyce for their attempt to smuggle ukay-ukay at Port of Davao," Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said.

Points of origin: Korea, Malaysia

The two companies smuggled used clothing through container vans sent from Korea and Malaysia to the Port of Davao, with the consignees misdeclaring the items.

In the case of Zainar, two container vans from Korea arrived at the Port of Davao consigned to Zainar General Merchandise in November 2017.

Lapeña issued an alert order for the shipment, which was filed under Import Entry Numbers C20595 and C20593.

Zainar's goods were declared as packages of blankets, bedsheets, pillowcases, carpets, and caps, but were found to be used blankets, bedsheets, pillowcases, scarfs, socks, pants, jackets, and shirts. The total value of the goods was set at P3,685,854.06, with total duties and taxes of P1,274,415.26.

Meanwhile, G-Joyce's goods, from Malaysia, were placed under alert by the commissioner. The goods were declared under Import Entry Number C20601 and were said to have bedsheets, bags, curtains, shoes, and pillowcases.

Instead, used clothing were found in the container van. The goods had a total value of P567,424.89 and total duties and taxes of P198,224.00.

Lapeña said: "One of the booming businesses in our country is the selling of ukay-ukay. Because of its cheaper price, it is often patronized by the consumers over high-priced clothing."



He added, however, that doing so is a health risk. "Used clothing, according to research, can cause skin diseases, itchiness, redness, and may trigger allergies." – Rappler.com