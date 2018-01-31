The 3 unnamed minors are allegedly involved in a riot and of violating curfew hours

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has been ordered to conduct an investigation on its ranks over allegations two of its members mauled 3 minors last week.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio gave this directive to the DCPO after she found out about the incident last January 21, through a colleague who works at her law firm.

“I have ordered Davao City Police Director Alexander Tagum to conduct an investigation on this allegation and mete out an appropriate sanction,” Duterte-Carpio said in a statement on Wednesday, January 31.

The mayor described the incident as “quite surprising,” as she noted that “Davao City policemen know by heart their obligation to uphold the rights of all people.”

At a press conference here on Wednesday, DCPO spokesperson Senior Police Inspector Maria Theresita Gaspan explained the incident took place past midnight of January 21.

The 3 unnamed minors were allegedly involved in a riot and had violated the curfew hours.

In a CCTV footage which was posted by One Mindanao, a Davao City cop was seen beating what appeared to be a person’s feet inside a barangay office here.

Gaspan said the DCPO has not failed to remind its ranks to observe self-restraint “especially in dealing all our undertakings both in the discharge of our functions or even our personal transaction.” – Rappler.com