(UPDATED) He is the first NDF consultant to be arrested since President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped peace talks

Published 11:55 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant Rafael Baylosis was rearrested on Wednesday, January 31.

Lawyer Edre Olalia, legal consultant of the NDF negotiating panel, told Rappler Baylosis is currently detained at the headquarters of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Baylosis, believed to be a former key leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), is the first among NDF consultants to be rearrested since President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped the talks and declared the CPP and NPA as terrorists. Duterte also urged the NDF consultants to "surrender."

Baylosis was released late in 2016 to join the peace talks. – Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com