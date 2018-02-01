Top cop Ronald dela Rosa says he will expect more from local police with the new weapons and gadgets

Published 3:40 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Camp Bagong Diwa grandstand was filled with new equipment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday, February 1.

Shiny SUVs, motorcycles, ambulances, and patrol trucks covered the field of the camp, while slick phones, drones, and guns were laid out. Cops petting sleepy bomb dogs stood at full attention.

The equipment were on full display for their public presentation and blessing, led by PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

According to the PNP, these are just among the 45,457 assorted equipment bought using the P6.48-billion budget for the police force's modernization program in 2017.

"Some of these equipment were already distributed, ready for distribution to the end-users, while others are undergoing test, evaluation, and acceptance procedures," the PNP said in a statement.

Most of the equipment, Dela Rosa said in a press conference that followed, will be sent to far-flung police stations – those who need cars more, those who face rebels more frequently, and those who do not enjoy the same level of assistance from wealthy local government units like in Metro Manila.

With these new gadgets, Dela Rosa said top PNP officials would expect better performance from local police stations. (READ: Dela Rosa to cops: Higher pay means no abuse from now on)

"Our expectations are very high. We expect them to do their job properly, expect them to be more effective and efficient in the delivery of the basic police services in their respective areas of responsibility, and we expect them to respect and observe the rule of law in carrying out their mandates," Dela Rosa said.

Here are photos from the blessing and inspection of the new tools:

– Rappler.com