Published 4:48 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Want to run under the ruling party in 2019? Then you better be for federalism.

At least, that’s what the ruling PDP-Laban has decided ahead of the 2019 mid-term elections.

“All of our candidates, from the senators to the councilors, must believe in federalism. That’s very clear to us,” said Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III on the sidelines of a book launch on Thursday, February 1.

Pimentel, who us PDP-Laban president, led the launching of the PDP-Laban Institute’s book on its proposals for the Philippines as the ruling party pushes for an eventual shift from a unilateral to federal form of government.

Pimentel recently met with Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, PDP-Laban secretary general, to discuss the party’s plans for the coming years, particular for the mid-term elections.

The Senate President said they are open to “guest candidates” or those from other parties, contrary to earlier pronouncements of Alvarez.

The party, which leads the majority in the Senate and the “supermajority” in the House, has yet to finalize its 2019 Senate line-up.

Alvarez has been going around the country, leading the mass oath-taking of new PDP-Laban members. – Rappler.com