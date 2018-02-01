Of the 7 named, Richard Rebong currently works with the Bureau of Customs, while the others are 'outsiders'

Published 8:15 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Thursday, February 1, warned people against dealing with 7 individuals allegedly identified as fixers using BOC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña's name in their transactions.

The fixers take money from importers and brokers to smooth out dealings with officials.

The BOC also reportedly published pictures of the 7, listed below:

Richard Rebong

lawyer Jimmy Patricio,

Colonel Edgardo Divina

Ronald “Abu” Sanchez

Teofilo "Jojo" Bacud

Jerome Lapeña

a Col. Mapalo

Lapeña said the 7 are "not authorized to transact for and in behalf of the Office of the Commissioner or any other offices within the bureau," and that transactions with them will not be recognized by the BOC.

Of the 7, Rebong is the only one currently working with the BOC. He previously served the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) as chief, during the time of former President Benigno Aquino III but has since been transferred to the sub-port of Jolo, Sulu.

Rebong has written to Lapeña, denying the allegations as "no importers or brokers would believe that an officer on a floating status could influence or give favor to their businesses.”

Sanchez, meanwhile, was previously named in alleged extortion activities.

Lapeña said he would “not ask any favor from anyone to act on his behalf” after he received reports the 7 had been taking advantage of his name to extort from importers and brokers.

"The CIIS group will conduct further investigation on these incidents to identify the BOC employees they have connections with," Lapeña added.