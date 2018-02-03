US-based analyst Gregory Poling explains why he views the Duterte administration's West Philippine Sea policy as 'well-intentioned but naive'

Published 3:52 PM, February 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Gregory Poling, one of the world's leading experts on the South China Sea or West Philippine Sea, as he makes a two-day trip to the Philippines for a series of talks and meetings.

Poling is the director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) based in Washington DC. AMTI is the group that regularly publishes satellite images of the South China Sea.

In this Rappler Talk interview, Poling explains why he views the Duterte administration's policy on the West Philippine Sea as "well-intentioned but naive."

Watch the full Rappler Talk interview here. – Rappler.com