Published 6:28 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Residents affected by Mayon volcano's eruption will receive up to P2,900 in exchange for work in February, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Friday, February 2.

DSWD signed a memorandum of agreement with local government units in Albay on Friday for the implementation of the cash-for-work program of the department. (READ: Help those affected by Mayon Volcano threats)

Under the agreement, beneficiaries will be paid P290 per day for 10 days of work, depending on the need of the evacuation center where they are staying.

Some 21,000 evacuees are targetted to be included in the program:

Bacacay: 139 beneficiaries

Camalig: 3,305 beneficiaries

Daraga: 2,658 beneficiaries

Guinobatan: 3,264 beneficiaries

Malilipot: 1,329 beneficiaries

Sto Domingo: 3,578 beneficiaries

Legazpi City: 4,074 beneficiaries

Ligao City: 1,368 beneficiaries

Tabaco City: 1,925 beneficiaries

Funds for the program will be downloaded to the LGUs, the DSWD said.

On Monday, January 29, the social welfare department suspended temporarily the conditions for the release of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) funds to affected residents.

DSWD OIC-Secretary Emmanuel Leyco said the decision was made so that beneficiaries could receive cash grants without having to meet the conditions of the 4Ps program. (READ: Phivolcs warns of lahar flow from Mayon after rainfall)

As of 6 am on Friday, 19,113 families or 72,441 individuals are still in 88 evacuation centers in Albay, most of which are in Guinobatan town. There are 32 evacuation centers in the municipality.

Meanwhile, there are 2,287 families or 9,720 individuals seeking shelter with their relatives and friends in the towns of Camalig, Daraga, Malilipot, and Sto Domingo.

As of Tuesday, January 30, the DSWD had provided a total of P18,927,024 in assistance to affected families.

The danger zone has been extended to more than 9 kilometers from Mayon volcano, with Alert Level 4 still raised in the province. – Rappler.com