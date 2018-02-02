Kodao.org is known for covering the peace process between the Philippine government and the NDFP, as well as issues about indigenous peoples, human rights, environmental issues

Published 8:25 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) on Friday, February 2, condemned an apparent cyberattack on the website of news outfit Kodao Productions.

Kodao Productions on Friday said they were unable to access their website, Kodao.org, at around midnight.

A statement from the NUJP, meanwhile, claims Kodao's site was hit by a code injection attack through the WordPress publishing platform, keeping its website technicians from logging in.

Links to Kodao stories could no longer be opened as a result of the attack.

Kodao is known for covering the peace process between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), as well covering indigenous peoples' struggles and human rights and environmental issues.

The NUJP said it "sees the attack on Kodao as part of the Duterte government's efforts to silence critical media, as seen in the continuing attempt to shut down Rappler, threaten other news outfits, and other voices of dissent."

"The NUJP stands with Kodao Productions and all other legitimate media outfits that only seek to amplify the voice of the people against tyranny, neglect, and abuse by those in power," it added. – Rappler.com