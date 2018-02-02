The prosecutor recommends no bail for the offense of illegal possession of explosives, and a P120,000 bail bond for the offense of illegal possession of firearms

Published 8:47 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The inquest prosecutor in charge of the case of Rafael Baylosis and Guillermo Roque on Friday, February 2, resolved that the two were lawfully arrested for illegally possessing firearms and explosives.

An advisory from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the National Capital Region said the prosecutor found the evidence presented was sufficient to bring the suspects to trial.

The prosecutor recommended no bail for the offense of illegal possession of explosives, and a P120,000 bail bond for the offense of illegal possession of firearms.

Baylosis, a National Democratic Front consultant, and Roque were arrested on Wednesday, January 31. Leftist groups earlier slammed the rearrest of Baylosis due to what they called "false or trumped-up charges."

Another case will be filed against the two for refusing to have their fingerprints and mugshots taken, an alleged violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code. – Rappler.com