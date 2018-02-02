The DFA says its Aseana office 'shall be open to passport applications every Saturday, starting February 10, 2018, from 8 am to 5 pm'

Published 10:28 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced it is opening its office in Aseana Business Park, Parañaque City, for Saturday passport appointments starting February 10.

In a public advisory issued Friday evening, February 2, the DFA said that its Office of Consular Affairs (OCA) in Aseana "shall be open to passport applications every Saturday, starting February 10, 2018, from 8 am to 5 pm."

The DFA said this will help them "meet the huge demand for 10-year passports."

This initiative comes as the DFA draws flak for delays in processing passport applications. (READ: Philippines probes sale of passport endorsements)

The OCA is found in Aseana Business Park, President Diosdado Macapagal Avenue corner Bradco Avenue, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

Read the DFA's full public advisory below:

DFA-OCA in ASEANA to Open on Saturdays

In our effort to meet the huge demand for 10-year passports, the Office of Consular Affairs in ASEANA shall be open to passport applications every Saturday, starting February 10, 2018, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Everyone is encouraged to make an appointment via the DFA's Online Appointment System.

Strictly NO walk-in applicants shall be entertained.

NO Courtesy Lane facility shall be made available.

Other services such as Authentication and Consular Records are likewise NOT available.

However, non-passport services and courtesy lane facilities shall continue to be offered at all mall-based DFA Regional and Satellite offices every Saturday.

The passport application fee of P1,200.00 applies.

DFA-ASEANA's new Saturday operations complement the Passport on Wheels, which has been launched on January 15. The weekly Mobile Passport Service is also ongoing.

DFA will soon open additional 8 consular offices in key cities and provinces, and implement an e-payment system.

– Rappler.com