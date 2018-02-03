Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the JTF, calls the surrendering of the weapons and ammunition 'a good example to the government officials and the Tausogs... who are bearing arms illegally'

Published 8:00 AM, February 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Municipal Mayor Anton Burahan of Pata, Sulu, along with his barangay captains and additional government officials, personally surrendered a cache of so-called "war materiel" to the Joint Task Force Sulu (JTF Sulu).

Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the JTF, said the following were surrendered by the mayor and his fellows:

3 81MM Mortar Tubes

one 90 RR (crew-served weapon)

one Cal .50 Barrel

4 M16 Rifles

3 M14 Rifles

5 Garand rifles

one M79 Grenade Launcher

Also surrendered were hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibers for the weapons, as well as a number of magazines and clips.

Sobejana said of the act, "The genuine gesture of Mayor Burahan and his constituents in giving up voluntarily their war materiel... can be a good example to all other government officials and the Tausogs as a whole who are bearing arms illegally."

He added, "With the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel here in Lupah Sug." – Rappler.com