Leonida Guao, an alleged finance officer of the New People's Army, is arrested at Barangay Bading over a murder case

Published 8:12 AM, February 03, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – An alleged finance officer of the New People's Army (NPA) was arrested in Butuan City on Friday, February 2, the military said.

Leonida Guao was arrested Friday afternoon at Barangay Bading over a murder case, which was the basis of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 7 of Bagugan City.

Brigadier General Franco Nemesio Gacal, commander of the military's 402nd Infantry Brigade, confirmed this in a statement, which implicated Guao in extortion activities in Caraga region.

"We hope that she will cooperate with the investigating team in identifying individuals, business establishments and organizations that are providing financial support to the CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines)-NPA terrorists," Gacal said.

Guao is said to have carried different aliases, including Leah, Ligaya, and Laya, and is known to have served as finance officer of the CPP-NPA Komisyon Mindanao (KOMID), according to Gacal.

The officer said the arrest was carried out by joint forces of the 402nd Brigade, 401st Brigade, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Police Regional Office 13. – Rappler.com