Lawyer Rachel Pastores says the police narrative on the arrest of peace consultant Rafael Baylosis 'is incredibly laughable and obviously false'

Published 3:09 PM, February 03, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The legal counsel of two arrested leftist leaders questioned the evidence used by the police as basis to bring them back behind bars.

Rachel Pastores, counsel for National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant Rafael Baylosis and Roque Guillermo Jr, issued a statement on Friday, February 2, calling for the immediate release of the two.

Pastores said Baylosis was in jail "over a pack of lies."

"The police narrative of the arrest of peace consultant Rafael Baylosis and Roque Guillermo Jr is incredibly laughable and obviously false, particularly with revisions midway," said Pastores, managing counsel at the Public Interest Law Center.

Previously, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the arrest recovered two caliber .45 pistols, 14 ammunition, and two magazines. (READ: Leftists slam rearrest of NDF consultant over 'trumped-up charges')

But what Pastores specifically questioned was the grenade found inside a bag of red rice, which was mentioned by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – NCR.

"The inclusion of the hand grenade among the items allegedly recovered from Baylosis will make the charge non-bailable and will result in further curtailment of Baylosis' right to liberty," Pastores said.

The non-bailable arrest has been condemned by their leftist colleagues, saying President Duterte manifested fickle-mindedness in pursuing the talks.

As to whether Baylosis' case was bailable or not, she also said it would be up to the Supreme Court.

The Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) supposedly protected the two from arrest, but the Philippines formally terminated negotiating with the Reds last year.

Since the talks were terminated, Duterte has urged the NDF consultants to surrender. – Rappler.com