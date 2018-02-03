Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says this survey is a 'big boost' to the morale of the country's police

Published 2:54 PM, February 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Saturday, February 3, hailed the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing the percentage of common crime victims at a "record-low" 6.1% in 2017.

In a statement Saturday, February 3, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque called this a "big boost" to the morale of the country's police.

"These survey findings, which reflect the sentiment of the public, is a clear validation of the success of the Duterte administration's anti-crime and anti-drug campaign where residents of Metro Manila feel safer in the streets because of fewer addicts in the neighborhoods," Roque said.

The latest survey posted on the SWS website on Thursday, February 1, said that up to 1.7 million (7.6%) reported they were a victim of any of the common crimes (street robbery, home break-in, violence, motor vehicle theft) during the 4th quarter of 2017.

This figure is higher than the 1.4 million (6.1%) reported by SWS in September 2017.

"However, due to the record-low 3.7% quarterly victimization rate in June 2017, the resulting annual average victimization by any of the common crimes for 2017 was a record-low 6.1%," the SWS said in a statement.

The other figure Roque mentioned in his statement was the 2017 average for property crimes, which was also at "record-low" 5.6%.

"While we are encouraged by these figures, we assure our people that authorities continue to work double time to ensure the safety of the public in all parts of the country," Roque said in the statement.

He added: "We vow to continue our efforts to maintain a crime-free community and we extend our thanks to the community for their unrelenting support."

The latest survey was conducted nationwide, from December 8 to 16, 2017, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults aged 18 years and above.

The Philippine National Police, however, has recorded at least 4,470 homicide cases – mostly drug-related, others "cases solved" or under investigation – since July 1, 2016, when President Rodrigo Duterte took office.

In another SWS survey in June 2017, around 7 out of 10 Filipinos said they were worried that they themselves or someone they know will die in an extrajudicial killing (EJK). – Rappler.com