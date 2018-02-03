Published 7:45 PM, February 03, 2018
Updated 7:45 PM, February 03, 2018
LIFE GOES ON. People join a funeral procession on January 28, 2018, with masks covering their faces to protect them from ashfall brought about by the continuous eruption of Mayon Volcano in the province of Albay. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
COLLATERAL VICTIM. An Afghan man holds a wounded child at the Jamhuriat Hospital after a car bomb explosion near the old Interior Ministry building in Kabul on January 27, 2018. Photo by Wakil Kohsar/AFP
SCARECROWS. Participants compete in a street dance as the province of Isabela celebrates on January 27, 2018, the Bambanti (scarecrow), a festival that honors the richness of its agricultural industry. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
ELECTION PROTEST. A woman gestures in front of riot police during a rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections in Saint Petersburg, Russia on January 28, 2018. Photo by Olga Maltseva/AFP
CURTAIN CALL. Models applaud as Spanish designer Jose Maria Garcia (R) appears on the catwalk following the presentation of Ze Garcia collection during the 080 Barcelona Fashion Week in Barcelona, Spain on January 29, 2018. Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP
MARTYR'S DAY. Indian school children pay homage to a portrait of Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, on Martyr's Day marking the 70th anniversary of Gandhi's assassination, in Chennai on January 30, 2018. Photo by Arun Sankar/AFP
MIGRANT PROTEST. DACA recipients and their supporters turn their back on US President Donald Trump (on screen) as he talks about unity, during a State of the Union party at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and the California Dream Network offices in Los Angeles, California on January 30, 2018. Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP
ZERO VISIBILITY. A motorist traverses a road as Mayon Volcano continues to erupt spewing ash in Guinobatan, Albay on January 30, 2018. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
LAVA FLOW. A view of the Mayon Volcano on January 31, 2018, in Sto. Domingo, Albay, as it continues to erupt spewing millions of tons of ash, rocks, lava, and debris. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
#SUPERBLUEBLOODMOON. The moon behind a mountain as seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway on January 31, 2018. Photo by Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/AFP
INAUGURAL. Re-elected Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (C) heads to inspect the honorary guard outside the Finnish Parliament as part of the presidential inauguration ceremony on February 1, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Martti Kainulainen/Lehtikuva/AFP
POLICE OPS. Military policemen take part in an operation at Cidade de Deus favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 1, 2018. Photo by Maurio Pimentel/AFP
HOME SWEET HOME. An elderly Palestinian man sits inside his apartment which was damaged after an attack carried out by the Israeli army in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on February 2, 2018. Photo by Mohammed Abed/AFP
– Rappler.com