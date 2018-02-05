The senator reiterates his allegations that President Rodrigo Duterte and daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio failed to disclose accounts and deposits amounting to at least P100 million

Published 10:36 AM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday, February 5, formally sought a Senate investigation into the alleged ill-gotten wealth of President Rodrigo Duterte and family.

Trillanes filed Senate Resolution No. 602, directing the Senate committee on banks, financial institution, and currencies to probe the alleged violations of the Anti-Money Laundering Act by President Duterte and his daughter Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Senator Francis Escudero is the chairman of the committee.

“It is the state’s policy to protect the integrity and confidentiality of bank accounts, and ensure that the Philippines is not used as a money-laundering site for proceeds of unlawful activities,” the resolution read.

The senator reiterated his allegations that the father and daughter failed to disclose in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) their accounts and deposits under the Bank of the Philippine Islands amounting to at least P100 million.

In his resolution, Trillanes provided the following breakdown:

A P48.17 million placement in 2006 that grew to P55.13 million by 2013 A P40.55 million investment in 2009 that stood at P41.72 million in 2013 About $220,000, roughly P10 million, from 2006 to 2012 The purchase of P80 million in insurance policies in 2014 A P16.85 million investment begun in 2014

Trillanes said as the top official of the country and as a mayor of Davao City respectively, President Duterte and Duterte-Carpio are considered “politically exposed persons (PEP)” under the AMLA and its implementing rules and regulations.

The opposition senator also said that Duterte himself told the media that he is open for any investigation by Congress concerning his wealth.

It was Trillanes who first exposed the alleged ill-gotten wealth of Duterte during the 2016 campaign. He has continuously challenged the President to sign bank waivers but the latter has repeatedly refused to do so.

During the campaign, Duterte said he came from a poor family. But the President recently changed his tune, saying his family was rich and that he already had millions of pesos when he was still in school. – Rappler.com