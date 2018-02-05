Uber partner-driver Troy Silva is accused of harassing his sleeping female passenger

Published 1:51 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City (QC) police arrested an Uber driver who allegedly harassed his female passenger.

On Sunday, February 4, Uber driver Troy Silva, 46, was detained at Kamuning Police Station for unjust vexation or light coercion.

According to the police report at 12:57 am on Sunday, the female complainant said she fell asleep at the front passenger seat during the ride when she woke up to Silva’s breath on her face. (WATCH: How Uber got suspended and why it matters)

She demanded to be dropped off at Barangay Batasan in Quezon City. There a confrontation ensued between the complainant's boyfriend and Silva. Meanwhile, Silva claimed that a friend harassed the complainant and inflicted injuries on him when he tried to intervene.

The two parties were brought to Batasan Police Station, where the complainant said it was Silva who harassed her while she was in his car.

The case was turned over to the Kamuning Police Station which has the jurisdiction over the case.

Uber confirmed that Silva was one of their partner-drivers. (READ: LTFRB will not process new franchise applications for ride-hailing services)

"We will issue a suspension case order. If substantial evidence exists then he will not be granted a Certificate of Public Convenience for TNVS (Transport Network Vehicle Service)," Uber management said in a message forwarded to media by the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board late Sunday.

QC police chief Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar reminded the public to report any instances of harassment immediately to the police:

"Pinapaalalahanan ko po ang ating mga kababayan na maging mas maingat sa pagsakay sa mga ganitong pribadong pampasaherong sasakyan. Hinihikayat ko rin ang iba pang biktima ng ganitong mga panghaharass na agarang magsumbong sa pulis," he said.

(I am reminding our citizens to be more cautious in riding private passenger vehicles. I am encouraging other victims of harassment to immediately report such incidents to the police.)

This is not the first time harassment cases were filed against TNVS drivers.

In July 2016, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an Uber driver in Quezon City.

Another Uber passenger in November 2016 complained of harassment. The driver allegedly harassed and asked his daughter "for a movie date."

In 2017, a female passenger accused her Grab driver of stealing a kiss while onboard the vehicle.

Under the Revised Penal Code, violators charged unjust vexation can be arrested, pay a fine of up to P200, or both. – Rappler.com