Published 2:45 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is aiming to acquire 12,476 body cameras capable of livestreaming to an operation center.

This was announced during the suppliers' forum for the gadgets on Monday, February 5. Twenty-one aspiring suppliers attended the forum, a supposed all-time high for the PNP's bidding process.

According to Police Chief Inspector Angel Beros, who heads the technical working group for the cameras' procurement, they need suppliers to provide the following within a P334-million budget:

12,476 body cameras

175 body camera livestreaming systems

1,941 computer sets

2,103 docking stations

The body camera system is equipment where cameras would be able to feed its footage in real-time. Computer sets and docking stations would be used to charge the gadget and gather the footage.

LOOK: PNP needs 12,476 cameras so that all national police groups and police stations have at least one. pic.twitter.com/sfpHyT80kT — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) February 5, 2018

Among the national police groups, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Highway Patrol Group are proposed to receive most of the cameras. They will receive 276 each. The former handles high-profile criminal investigations and the latter facilitates road traffic.

Each of 1,766 police stations is also proposed to receive at least one of the gadgets. (READ: Will body cameras solve alleged police abuse in the drug war?)

Aside from the hardware requirements, the PNP wants the supplier to also provide camera use trainers and 24/7 service providers per region, a file security system, and an anti-virus software.

The cameras must have a two-year warranty, and the spare parts must be available up to 10 years after the cameras' wholesale production.

The PNP is gunning for their distribution by June 2018.

Once the cameras are delivered to the police stations, PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa vowed, their use would be made mandatory for anti-illegal drugs operations. – Rappler.com