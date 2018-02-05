The National Police Commission asks 570 Filipinos for their opinion on Metro Manila safety and their trust in its police force

Published 7:28 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos feel safer in Metro Manila for 2017, but their trust for the region's police force dropped slightly, Rappler learned.

According to the 2017 survey results by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) obtained by Rappler, 53.5% of Filipinos felt safe in Metro Manila in 2017, 11.4% higher than in 2016.

Trust in Metro Manila police, however, fell by 3.2%, from 50.7% in 2016 to 47.5% in 2017. (READ: Caloocan police most trusted Metro Manila cops in 2017 – Napolcom)

Napolcom asked 570 respondents whether they agreed with the following statements to test respondents' trust in cops:

Ang pulis ay ginagalang ng taong-bayan (The police are respected by the people)

Ang mamamayan ay alinlangang humingi ng tulong sa pulis sa oras ng pangangailangan (The people hesitate to ask for help from the police when in times of need)

Ang pulis ay mapagkakatiwalaan (The police can be trusted)

Ang nakatataas na opisyal sa pulisya ay pinoprotektahan ang kanyang tauhang nakagawa ng krimen (Police bosses protect subordinates who have committed crimes)

Sa pakiramdam ng mga mamamayan, mahirap kalabanin ang pulis (People feel that it's hard to go against cops)

Meanwhile, the public safety perception rating was arrived at by asking for the agreement on the following statements:

Walang kapanatagan sa inyong komunidad (There is no unease in your community)

Ligtas lumabaas sa daan kung gabi (It is safe to come out at night)

Ang mamamayan ay nakararamdam ng kaligtasan kapag may pulis sa paligid (People feel safer when police are around)

Ang komunidad ay ligtas sa krimen dahil sa mga pulis (The community is safe from crimes because of cops)

The Napolcom's findings complemented the 2017 crime statistics of the Philippine National Police (PNP), which recorded a drop in all crimes, save for homicide.

According to the Napolcom, the distrust may have come from negative news about the PNP, and respondents personally hearing about negative stories on policemen such as conniving in illegal activities, tolerating corruption, and abusing authority.

The survey comments added that respondents have heard of cops conducting operations with civilian clothes, policemen protecting drug suspects, and lawmen who "establish networking" instead of conducting a patrol. (READ: 'Demonizing' human rights in the first year of Duterte) – Rappler.com