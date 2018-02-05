The Caloocan City Police Station garners an 88.8% trust rating, besting 16 other Metro Manila police stations

MANILA, Philippines – Caloocan City Police Station (CPS) was the most trusted police station in 2017, the National Police Commission found in a survey conducted from October to November 2017.

Garnering an 88.8% trust rating during the survey period, Caloocan cops bested 16 other Metro Manila City and Municipality police stations.

In 2016, it only stood as the third most trusted in the Metro, receiving a 65% trust rating.

The good news came despite overwhelming criticism thrown at the city's police after a string of teen killings, most notably Kian delos Santos and Carl Angelo Arnaiz.

The criticism was enough to have the entire police station sacked in September 2017. After undergoing retraining and reorientation, they have since been reassigned to different stations in Metro Manila.

Standing at 2nd is the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), which received a 73.6% trust rating. The QCPD improved incredibly from 2016, when it had a 30.0% score and was among the least trusted police stations in the Metro.

Landing equally at the bottom are Valenzuela CPS and Mandaluyong CPS which both received 32.7%.

According to the survey results obtained by Rappler, the Napolcom asked for the level of agreement of 570 respondents on the following statements to gauge their trust:

Ang pulis ay ginagalang ng taong-bayan (The police are respected by the people)

Ang mamamayan ay alinlangang humingi ng tulong sa pulis sa oras ng pangangailangan (The people hesitate to ask for help from the police when in times of need)

Ang pulis ay mapagkakatiwalaan (The police can be trusted)

Ang nakatataas na opisyal sa pulisya ay pinoprotektahan ang kanyang tauhang nakagawa ng krimen (Police bosses protect subordinates who have committed crimes)

Sa pakiramdam ng mga mamamayan, mahirap kalabanin ang pulis (People feel that it's hard to go against cops)

