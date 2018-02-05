The 5th Scout Ranger Battalion troops are awarded Gold Cross Medals during their send-off

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Scout rangers from Marawi City were awarded Gold Cross Medals during a send-off on Monday, February 5, held at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Camp Navarro, Calarian during the morning flag-raising ceremony.

Gold Cross Medals were awarded to 1st Lieutenant Jay-Arr Quiapo, Sergeant Gerry Gaspar Padayogdog, Sergeant Antonino Basa, Corporal Lisan Aspacio, and Corporal Rodrigo Novilla of the 5th Scout Ranger Battalion (5SRBn) for their gallantry during the series of armed engagements with Maute fighters in Marawi City.

The 5SRBn troops will be deployed to the province of Sulu to defeat members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in the province.

The unit was just recently activated and was first deployed in Marawi City during the height of the battle. Its battalion commander, Lieutenant Colonel Marlo Jomalesa, led the unit during series of unit trainings at Camp Malagutay, Zamboanga while awaiting its deployment.

Addressing the rangers, Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr said, “I am sure that you will do well in defeating the threats in Sulu as you did a great job in leading the fight to liberate Marawi City from the claws of the terrorists.”

“I am confident that you will be able to deliver the soonest," Galvez added. – Rappler.com