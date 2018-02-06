The 'Women for Progress' movement continues to plant, even while Mayon volcano erupts, generating income and providing fresh vegetables for some of the 19,520 families housed in various evacuation camps in Albay

Published 8:30 AM, February 06, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines – Merlinda Oropesa, 39, and her daughter Cyril work together as they harvest fresh pechay from the communal farm at Kenney Village in Barangay Maurora, Guinobatan town.

Melinda and Cyril are former Mayon evacuees. They were previously residents of Barangay Maipon in Guinobatan before being relocated to the Kenney Village resettlement area.

Kenney Village is named after former US Ambassador to the Philippines Kristie Kenney. The former ambassador helped build the community during a Philippines-US Balikatan humanitarian mission previously.

“This is the second time that we harvested fresh vegetables from communal farm right after typhoon Urduja. We were organized last year by Congressman Fernando Gonzalez where he has given us a variety of vegetable seedlings to help us augment our resources,” Oropesa said.

Oropesa, along with the members of the "women for progress” organization "Taranuman sa Barangay" (Planting communal gardens in villages) planted a variety of vegetables in a parcel of land at the rear of the village. On it they planted eggplants, string beans, pechay, okra, tomatoes, and taro, among others.

Janet Natuel, 36, president of the group, said there are 750 families here. They were former residents of Tandarora, Maipon, Iraya, and San Francisco now relocated to the village.

“We were organized to support food sustainability program in the countryside, specifically that (because) we’re hit annually by natural calamities. We’re planting cash crops that could be harvested in less than a month so we can easily generate extra income while the heads of the family are working for the rehabilitation process after the disaster,” Natuel said.

Natuel added a treasurer helps keep the money and also uses it for other income-generating opportunities.

Among the 3 districts in Albay province, evacuees from the third district have been receiving fresh vegetables, agricultural crops, fresh fish, and meat aside from the usual canned goods, noodles and rice food ration given to Mayon evacuees.

Women for progress

Across the 3rd congressional district there are 80 women for progress organizations comprising about 30 members each – around 2,400 women planting for the barangay communal garden.

The movement here is headed by retired teacher Evelyn Ragos, 68, a former teacher of Polangui General Comprehensive High School.

Rep. Fernando Gonzalez (3rd District) said the “Taranuman sa Barangay” project began in 2016, after typhoon Nina hit Albay on December 25, 2016.

Gonzalez explained the communal garden project is successfully generating money for the mothers, and this is aside from the backyard gardening for personal consumption.

Following the successful implementation of “Taranuman sa Barangay” project, the “women’s market” situated in Maharlika Highway (Diversion road), Barangay Calzada in Ligao City going to Kawa-Kawa Hills was also established.

Agricultural products harvested in communal gardens across the 3rd district of Albay province are marketed and sold.

Today, the movement continues to plant, even while Mayon volcano repeatedly erupts, generating income and providing fresh vegetables for some of the 19,520 families housed in various evacuation camps here. – Rappler.com