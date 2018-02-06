The Philippines and China 'should also ensure that the data gathered would not be used by China to annex and militarize the resource-rich area, just like what it did in the West Philippine Sea,' says Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate

Published 2:58 PM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s apparent order to stop foreign scientists from conducting studies in Benham Rise, an opposition lawmaker on Tuesday, February 6, called on the government to demand that all data gathered be turned over to the Philippines.

“If it is true that President Rodrigo Duterte stopped all scientific studies being conducted by foreigners in the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise), then for security and developmental reasons, all data so far gathered must be confiscated by or turned over to the Philippine government to preclude their unauthorized use by foreigners,” Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman, a member of the House opposition bloc, said in a statement.

Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate, who belongs to a separate opposition bloc, echoed Lagman’s call, reminding the public of the supposed “disadvantageous Arroyo-era Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking or JMSU” over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) in 2004.

“The Chinese and Philippine governments should also ensure that the data gathered would not be used by China to annex and militarize the resource-rich area, just like what it did in the West Philippine Sea,” he added. ([OPINION]: Letting China into Benham Rise: History lessons for Duterte and Cayetano)

The JMSU was a tripartite agreement between the Philippines, China, and Vietnam that was adopted by the administration of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Arroyo's critics alleged that she was liable for treason over the JMSU because about 80% of the coverage of the exploration was within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Lagman’s ally in the House, Akbayan Representative Tom Villarin, was decidedly less welcoming of the country’s apparent new policy when it comes to foreigners doing research.

“The move… is his (Duterte's) usual squid tactics to divert attention to the core issue – his administration’s surrender of our sovereignty to foreign powers especially to China,” he said.

Many sectors have criticized the Duterte administration's decision to allow Chinese researchers into Benham Rise, citing China's ongoing activities in the West Philippine Sea. Malacañang countered criticisms by saying Filipinos need the help of China in conducting the capital-intensive research.

Filipinos, however, have long conducted research in Benham Rise.

Change of heart

During a Cabinet meeting on Monday, February 5, Duterte apparently ordered the “cessation of all marine explorations and studies by foreign scientists,” according to Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

The Department of Foreign Affairs had earlier given permission to the Institute of Oceanology of Chinese Academy of Sciences (IO-CAS) to survey the Philippines’ eastern seaboard. They would be joined by Filipino scientists from the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute.

The area includes Benham Rise, a 13-million-hectare underwater plateau located near Aurora. Benham had been confirmed to be part of the Philippines’ continental shelf in 2012.

Piñol, in a Facebook post, said Duterte declared that “only Filipino scientists will be allowed to conduct researches and exploration in the Philippine Rise.”

Malacañang later clarified that foreign researchers may still apply for permission to do research in Benham Rise, pending approval from the National Security Adviser.

The IO-CAS-led survey began on January 24 and was supposed to end on February 25, according to the permit.

Duterte’s decision comes a day after the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on new photos showing China’s massive construction work on the Philippines' Panganiban (Mischief) Reef in the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com