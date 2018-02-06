Despite initially saying they have no pending motions, the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo agrees to 'withdraw' anyway so that there would be no 'delay' in the recount of ballots

Published 3:55 PM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo will now take on the challenge of rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr to withdraw all pending motions in order to proceed with the recount of ballots in their electoral protest case.

Robredo's lawyers had earlier dismissed Marcos' challenge, saying that they do not have any pending motions.

But on Tuesday, February 6, the Vice President's lead counsel Romulo Macalintal said: "We accept the challenge of Mr Marcos and his lawyer to sign a joint motion to withdraw any and all pending motions and incidents at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) which may cause the delay of the recount of ballots from the pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo, and Negros Oriental."

In early February, Marcos' lawyer Vic Rodriguez announced to media that the former senator had instructed them to draft a joint motion which would be filed before the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the PET, to withdraw all pending motions.

Macalintal initially said the challenge was a bluff because Robredo's camp has no pending motion before the PET.

But on Tuesday, Macalintal said the Vice President's camp would sign the joint motion, proposing that it be done on Wednesday, February 7.

"I am inviting Mr Marcos and his lawyer tomorrow at 9 am to sign a joint motion," Robredo's lawyer said.

"This is to confirm that we are not causing the delay in the recount of ballots. It is Mr Marcos' raising of baseless allegations and irrelevant issues that is causing the delay in the recount."

Macalintal is confident that Robredo will still prevail in the event of a recount. Marcos lost to Robredo by only 263,473 votes in the May 2016 polls.

Marcos earlier claimed that electoral fraud can be proven through "questionable" marks on some ballot images. His camp accused the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and technology provider Smartmatic of conspiring to make Robredo win.

But Emil Marañon III, an election lawyer and among those who have been consulted by the Robredo camp, pointed out in a Rappler opinion piece that the "shocking" evidence that Marcos presented were merely new features on the 2016 ballot.

Marcos had chosen 3 pilot provinces – Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental, and Iloilo –where the initial recount of ballots will be held. It has yet to be announced when the recount will begin. – Rappler.com