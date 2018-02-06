(UPDATED) 'University status, being a distinctive honor, is reserved only for truly deserving higher education institutions that have prove their excellence in the areas of instruction, research, and outreach,' CHED says

Published 3:25 PM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – San Beda is now a university.

The Bedan, the official student publication of the San Beda College of Arts and Sciences, announced in a tweet Tuesday, February 6, that San Beda College in Manila recently gained university status.

"The Bedan congratulates the institution for its approved university status. Animo, San Beda University!" The Bedan's tweet read.

BREAKING: The Bedan congratulates the institution for its approved university status. Animo, San Beda University! pic.twitter.com/bY5LUKZhJH — The Bedan (@TheBedan) February 6, 2018

Prospero de Vera III, the officer-in-charge of the Commission on Higher Education, also confirmed this to Rappler.

In 2016, there were reports of San Beda officially applying for university status.

“University status, being a distinctive honor, is reserved only for truly deserving higher education institutions that have prove their excellence in the areas of instruction, research, and outreach,” CHED’s Manual of Regulations for Private Higher Education reads.

CHED may grant university status to a higher education institution after the school has complied with specific requirements listed in the manual.

The commission may also revoke the university status “for cause and after due process.”

San Beda has produced a number of famous personalities, the most notable of whom is President Rodrigo Duterte himself. Duterte has also appointed many San Bedan graduates to key government positions. – Rappler.com