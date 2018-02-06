Based on the initial police investigation, one of the children tinkered with the live ammunition of an M203 grenade launcher

Published 5:08 PM, February 06, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Three children were killed in a grenade explosion in a private residence in Lianga town in Surigao del Sur on Monday night, February 5.

First Lieutenant Michael Pascua, the Army’s 75th Infantry Battalion (75IB) spokesperson, said on Tuesday, February 6, that the 3 children were killed while playing with the live ammunition of an M203 grenade launcher.

Pascua identified the children as Rynna Tui, 12; and brothers Renz and Reden Galdiano, 3 and 1, respectively – all residents of Purok 6, Sitio Neptune, Barangay Diatagon in Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

Pascua said the incident happened at 6:30 pm on Monday, in the home of the Galdianos.

Lianga police chief Senior Inspector Melchor Chang-asen Jr said their investigation showed that Renz was playing with the ammunition and threw it from their house’s terrace, where he was playing with the two other victims.

Pascua said that Renz and Reden were the children of home owner Reger Galdiano, while Rynna was the latter's niece.

“Residents heard an explosion from the house of the Galdianos where they found the bodies of the children,” Pascua said.

Chang-asen said the police is investigating how Reger had in his possession the M203 ammunition. Reger had been placed under police custody.

Lieutenant Colonel Jaime Datuin, commanding officer of the 75IB, said that they had asked residents to turn over all ammunition, explosives, and illegal firearms to authorities to prevent a similar accident.

“Civilians are advised to turn over to proper authorities any explosives, ammunitions or illegal firearms in their possessions before it’s too late,” Datuin said. – Rappler.com