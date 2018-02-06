PO1 Jeobani Z. Natividad and PO1 Jesre Masinading, are named defendants in separate cases

Published 8:54 PM, February 06, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two now-former members of the police here were slapped with administrative and criminal cases after being sacked for mauling 3 minors in January.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum revealed this on Tuesday, February 6.

PO1 Jeobani Z. Natividad and PO1 Jesre Masinading, were named defendants in separate cases, said Tagum. The administrative case has been endorsed to the Philippine Regional Office, while the criminal case was filed at the city’s Prosecutor Office.

“They will be facing the consequence of their grave offense,” Tagum told reporters.

Natividad and Masinading were caught on CCTV footage beating the minors inside Barangay 19-B’s office on January 21.

Loreto Nicolas, the barangay chair, confirmed the incident in an ABS-CBN regional news report, saying the victims were allegedly involved in a riot.

DCPO’s spokesperson Police Senior Inspector Ma. Teresita Gaspan said the mauling incident was intended to be a “disciplinary act” according to the charged cops.

But the DCPO did not take this explanation and eventually relieved the two from service.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio told the DCPO to probe its ranks after she learned of the incident through a colleague who works at her law firm.

The mayor, who punched a court sheriff in 2011, described the incident as “quite surprising” as she said Davao City policemen “know by heart their obligation to uphold the rights of all people.” – Rappler.com