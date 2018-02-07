The road widening project is integrated with the existing proposal for a viaduct project that aims to decongest traffic in the UP-Miriam-Ateneo area, says DPWH

Published 2:26 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday, February 7, opened the two additional lanes on the southbound side of Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

The project, which covers the widening of a 672-lineal meter portion of Katipunan from Shuster Street to CP Garcia (fronting University of the Philippines), was completed after exactly a year.

It included “geometric improvement works, installation of reinforced concrete pipes for flood-control, retaining wall, and restoration of perimeter fence and gates of UP Diliman,” said DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, who led the opening.

“Sidewalk was also integrated in the project for the safety of pedestrian using the road,” he added.

The road widening was integrated with the existing proposal for a viaduct project that aims to decongest traffic in the UP-Miriam-Ateneo area, at the intersection of CP Garcia and Katipunan, the secretary said. – Rappler.com