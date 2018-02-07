Each Metro Manila local government unit will contribute at least P500,000 to a common fund for the evacuees. Emergency response personnel are also set for deployment.

Published 5:25 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Metro Manila mayors will combine resources to provide aid to families affected by the Mayon volcano eruption in Albay.

During the emergency Metro Manila Council meeting on Wednesday, February 7, Metro Manila mayors and the MMDA agreed to have a common fund with each local government giving at least P500,000 from their local disaster funds. There are 17 local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila.

Around 100 personnel will also be deployed to Albay to bring food, medicine, ambulances, and fire trucks for clean water.

The deployment of emergency response personnel is targeted next week, said MMDA Assistant General Manager Jojo Garcia.

The council will be closely coordinating with Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs Francis Tolentino, the appointed crisis manager for the Mayon volcano eruption. (READ: Malacañang turns over P75 million for Mayon evacuees)

As of 6 pm on Monday, February 5, a total of 22,399 families or 86,052 individuals have been affected in 61 barangays of Bacacay, Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, and Legazpi City in Albay, based on data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

A total of 17,137 families or 64,895 individuals are still in 58 evacuation centers in the province while 2,954 families and 12,169 individuals are staying with their friends or relatives in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo.

The Mayon volcano remains under Alert Level 4 but some evacuees in the 9-kilometer extended danger zone have since been sent home to prevent disease outbreaks in the evacuation centers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in Bicol earlier warned that Mount Mayon continues to pose serious risks, despite its seeming calmness the past days. – Rappler.com