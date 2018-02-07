'Among the individuals who surrendered were 2 regular CPP-NPA members, 35 Militia ng Bayan members, and 93 CPP-NPA mass base supporters or members of the Underground Mass Organizations,' Captain Norman Tagros says

Published 6:23 PM, February 07, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – At least 130 members and mass-based supporters of the New People’s Army in Bukidnon surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, February 7 in Sumilao, Bukidnon.

Captain Norman Tagros, Spokesperson of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, 4th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, said the rebels surrendered to the 1st Special Forces Battalion.

“Among the individuals who surrendered were 2 regular CPP-NPA members, 35 Militia ng Bayan members, and 93 CPP-NPA mass base supporters or members of the Underground Mass Organizations bringing along a total of 34 assorted high and low powered firearms and one Improvised Explosive Device (IED),” Tagros said.

Tagros said the surrender is a result of a relentless and continued the conduct of Community Support Program and relentless focused military operations in the different CPP-NPA terrorists threatened areas in Northern Bukidnon.

Bukidnon has a large presence of NPA and mass-based support in Mount Kitanglad, Mount Kalatungan, and the Calabugao valley areas, with at least 4 guerrilla fronts and the North Central Mindanao Command.

Brigadier General Eric C Vinoya, Commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, said he appreciated the surrender of the former CPP-NPA rebel members and supporters.

"It is with great appreciation that I welcome the surrender and the oath of allegiance to our government of the 130 CPP-NPA members and supporters. This very significant moment is a great contributory factor in our bid to finally attain peace in our communities here in Bukidnon." Vinoya said.

Those who surrendered will be processed under the Comprehensive Local Integration Program (CLIP) program of the government.

"With your surrender, rest assured that we would work hand-in-hand with the Local Government Unit and our government agencies in order to assist you as you start anew and live a peaceful and normal life through livelihood projects and capacity development programs,” Venoya said.

“The government has prepared a program for you such as the Comprehensive Local Integration Program wherein our brothers who are former members of the NPA will receive cash and livelihood assistance, housing, and employment assistance, among others," Venoya added. – Rappler.com