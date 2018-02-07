Caloocan City cops and their informant are charged with murder and violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act for planting evidence

Published 7:15 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Caloocan City cops and their informant involved in the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos were ordered arrested on Tuesday, February 6.

Caloocan City Regional Trial Court Branch 125 ordered the arrest of Police Officer 3 (PO3) Arnel Oares, PO1 Jeremias Pereda, PO1 Jerwin Cruz, and their informant, Renato Loveras.

All of them will face trial for murder as well as violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act for planting evidence at the crime scene. (READ: How Kian delos Santos was killed, according to police)

Murder is a non-bailable offense so they will remain in detention once arrested.

The arrest order comes almost 6 months after Delos Santos' death triggered a firestorm of criticism against the Philippine National Police (PNP). Investigations left and right revealed irregularities in the killing of the teen.

What was supposed to be a drug raid against a targeted suspect ended with Delos Santos shot kneeling and defenseless. Police later claimed in a Senate hearing that they "confirmed" Delos Santos' alleged drug ties through social media only after he was shot dead. – Rappler.com