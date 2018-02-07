'Muntikan na akong himatayin. Isipin mo, most trusted police kami sa Metro Manila?' says Caloocan City police chief Jemar Modequillo

Published 7:21 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When he found out that their police station was the most trusted in Metro Manila according to a National Police Commission survey, Senior Superintendent Jemar Modequillo apparently almost fainted.

"Muntikan na akong himatayin. Isipin mo, most trusted police kami sa Metro Manila? Kahit dami pamanding kritiko (I almost fainted. Think about it, we are the most trusted police in Metro Manila even though we have so many critics)," Modequillo, the chief of the Caloocan City Police Station (CPS), recounted in an interview with Rappler. (READ: Court orders arrest of cops, informant in Kian delos Santos slay)

While he admitted disbelief from the good news, he parried skepticism against the praising survey. (READ: Filipinos feel safer but trust police less in Metro Manila in 2017)

"Ang buenas naman ni Juan ay 'di pareho sa buenas ni Jose. I do not know how they did that kasi di naman kami yun kung anong nila doon, Napolcom (What's good for one does not mean the good of another. I do not know how they did the survey because we didn't do it. It was Napolcom)," Modequillo said.

Modequillo explained the reason for their apparent success: approachable policemen.

"Ang ano ko naman talaga ang encouragement ko sa pulis is for them to go down and talk to the people, and for as much as possible, maganda pakikitungo sa mga tao. Kasi masama kung masyadong isnabero at suplado," Modequillo shared.

(My encouragement to cops is for them to go down and talk to people, and as much as possible, to have good relationships with people. Because it's bad to be a snob.)

The Napolcom survey was conducted just weeks after Modequillo and new police took over the Caloocan police station. Modequillo previously headed Las Piñas cops.

Metro Manila police chief Director Oscar Albayalde sacked the entire Caloocan police force last September following condemnation from controversial teen killings linked to the cops. – Rappler.com