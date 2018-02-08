'Kung ayaw mo ng federalism, we really have to campaign against you kasi ayaw mo na umasenso 'yung mga probinsya,' says House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

Published 7:30 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez insisted on Thursday, February 8, that the ruling PDP-Laban will "actively campaign against" 2019 candidates – especially senatorial bets – who are against federalism.

Alvarez again raised the plan during the mass oath-taking of 3,000 new PDP-Laban members in Agusan del Sur.

"Ganito kasi 'yan, 'yung partido PDP ang nag-iisang partido na merong advocacy ng federalism. So kami, kung ayaw mo ng federalism, we really have to campaign against you kasi ayaw mo na umasenso 'yung mga probinsya," he later told reporters after the event.

(PDP-Laban is the only party whose advocacy is federalism. So on our part, if you don't want federalism, we really have to campaign against you because you don't want the provinces to prosper.)

Alvarez is secretary general of the party, and has been rallying the House, which is dominated by PDP-Laban members and allies, to support Charter Change to pave the way for a shift to a federal form of government.

The House Speaker has been saying that federalism would benefit provinces, since it would distribute resources and power throughout the country. (READ: Alvarez threatens 'zero budget' for provinces of anti-federalism lawmakers)

Alvarez said it is about time that elections focus on "issues" instead of personalities.

"So ito 'yung issue, saan ka rito? Manindigan ka. Hindi na pupuwede 'yung hindi mo alam kung saan ka, 'yung naglalaro-laro ka lang, kung ano 'yung gustong pakinggan ng tao, doon ka. Hindi gano'n. Dapat kung maayos ka na pulitiko manindigan ka," he said.

(On this issue, where do you stand? Take a stand. You can't dilly-dally about which team you're on, just playing the game, just going where the people want you to go. If you're a decent politician, you must stand up for something.)

Alvarez was accompanied by Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles and Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Representative Reynaldo Umali, chairpersons of the powerful appropriations committee and justice committee, respectively. The House Speaker said the two would be senatorial bets in 2019.

PDP-Laban president and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III had earlier said the party would only accept candidates – across all posts – if they are in favor of federalism. (READ: No term extension for Duterte in our proposal – PDP-Laban think tank) – Rappler.com