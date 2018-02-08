Officials say at least 9 people were killed after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the popular eastern tourist city of Hualien, Taiwan

Published 7:50 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The body of the Filipina caretaker who went missing in Taiwan has been found.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed this Thursday evening, February 8, citing information from the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan.

"MECO has confirmed that the body of the missing Filipina has been found. MECO team is headed back to Hualien to get more information," the DFA said in a brief statement.

At least 9 people were killed and two dozen others remained missing after a magnitude 6.4 quake hit the popular eastern tourist city of Hualien on Tuesday, February 6, according to a revised toll from the national fire agency.

The DFA said the MECO team is headed back to Hualien to get more information.

MECO Chairperson Lito Banayo earlier told ANC that MECO was checking hospitals for other Filipino casualties.

The powerful tremor in Taiwan left a handful of buildings badly damaged – some of them leaning at precarious angles – as well as roads torn up and hundreds forced to shelter in local schools and a stadium. – with reports from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com